Pandemic slightly slows progress of Clift Farm development

MADISON COUNTY, Ala– It has been two years since crews broke ground on Clift Farm off Highway 72 West. Developers say the pandemic has impacted the progress of turning the 200-year-old family farm into a multimillion-dollar multi-use development.

Breland Companies President Joey Ceci says Clift Farm is designed to have a small southern town feel with phase one focused on commercial development.

Businesses are starting to open as part of phase one commercial development, starting with the anchor store Publix.

“This Publix, Hollywood Feed and Seed, Taco Mama, Papa Murphy’s Pizza. All of this is kinda leased up and then on the outparcels in the front, you can see that Chipotle is getting very close to getting finished, and then of course there is a Chick-Fil-A coming as well,” Ceci said.

Ceci says the pandemic has slowed some progress in 2020, mainly restaurants opening.

“They had to pause, to understand what the rules are and how they can do business and a lot of that has passed. They’re figuring out how to adapt to coronavirus,” he said.

Phase two will be residential with apartments, townhomes, greenways and walking trails.

“To get the apartments up and going and leased, to get the residential. There’s going to be townhouses, large lots, small lots, a wide variety of housing products here that really work together and more importantly miles of greenways and walking trails to kind of tie all those together,” Ceci said.

The total project is going to be in excess of $600 million to $700 million. But Breland companies say the economic impact will be, “tremendous”.

Breland Companies expect the bulk of commercial development to be finished in the next three years, but Clift Farm as a whole could take more than five to six years to see completion.

“The plan does continue to evolve in response to current economic conditions and pandemic, etc. So having a full buildout plan to some extent in a multi-year project like this really is impossible,” Ceci said.

Right now, Clift Farm is part of Madison County. Not the City of Madison.

Mayor Paul Finley says Madison is managing growth and making educated decisions. Then Madison City Council has plans to pay for a feasibility study before making any decision on annexing Clift Farm.

The city is still waiting on a development plan from Breland to do that study. It will look at tax dollars, impact on local schools, and what it would bring to the community.