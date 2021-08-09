Panama City Beach officials denying special event permits

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – In a news release from the City of Panama City Beach, the city said it has canceled the remaining Summer Concert Series and is conditionally denying pending special event permits.

City officials said this is based on health criteria set by Resolution 20-114, which was approved by the council back in May of 2020. That resolution set safety standards and protocols for the approval of special events, as it pertains to public health and safety, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials said the current number of COVID-19 cases in the community continues to rise with an average of over 200 new cases diagnosed each day according to the Florida Department of Health.

City officials said an adequate number of ICU beds does not exist to meet the needs of our residents and visitors should we experience a crisis or surge of patients.

Officials said due to the current situation, it’s forced them to cancel the remainder of the Summer Concert Series and deny pending special event applications. They said this is a conditional cancellation and can be reversed if hospital conditions and other health criteria improve.