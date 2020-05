One of the most classic arcade games of all time is marking a major anniversary – Pac-man is officially 40 years old!

The game was originally called Puck-man, but the game’s American distributor feared kids would change the “p” to an “f” on the marquee.

So they changed it, and Pac-man was born.

To this day, only a handful of people have completed a perfect game – finishing with no lives lost and the maximum number of points from each level.