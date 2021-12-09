Ozark couple charged with human trafficking, additional child porn crimes

UPDATE (10/31/2020):

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — John Bright and Tiffany Hughes, previously charged with numerous child sex abuse crimes, are now facing more charges.

According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, the pair were charged Friday with the following:

One count possession of child pornography/obscene matter

11 counts of parents or guardians permitting children to engage in the production of obscene matter

One count of enticing a child for immoral purposes

Bright was also charged with one count of first degree human trafficking.

Bright’s new bond totals $1.1 million while Hughes’ bonds total $1,040,000.

UPDATE (9/23/2020)

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Sheriff’s Office rearrested John Bright and Tiffany Hughes Wednesday afternoon on 10 charges each of possession of child pornography.

They both will have another first appearance for these charges Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark couple is facing multiple sex crime charges after they allegedly sexually abused a child, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said the abuse happened continuously over several years to a child under the age of 12.

The suspects — John Bright, 49, and Tiffany Hughes, 32, — were booked into the Dale County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we plan to bring additional charges in the future as more evidence is collected,” Bynum wrote in a later press release. “Both subjects were arrested yesterday and made bond today after their 1st appearance hearing. Due to the sensitive nature of these crimes no further information will be released.”

Bright faces charges for first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sex abuse of a child less than 12, and electronic solicitation of a child. He is still in the county jail with a $180,000 bond, according to the inmate roster.

Hughes faces charges for first-degree sodomy and sex abuse of a child less than 12. She was released on a $150,000 bail Wednesday.