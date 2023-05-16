HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Downtown Rescue Mission’s Owen’s House received an early Mother’s Day gift Friday morning in the form of more than 25,000 donations from the community.

For the last four years, Two Men and a Truck have collected items to donate to Owen’s House, as part of their “Movers For Moms” campaign.

Since the beginning of April, donation sights collected diapers, feminine products, soaps and more.

Downtown Rescue Mission’s Public Relations Coordinator, Ashleigh Hayes, says the donations mean even more coming before a holiday celebrating mothers.

“It’s great. It’s almost like Christmas for moms. Mother’s Day is really important here, to let them know that they’re worthy and that they’re cared about by our community. So, to receive all this love from the community has been a really big deal and such a huge blessing,” Hayes said.

On Saturday, May 13, women and children at Owen’s House were able to have a “pamper day,” thanks to some helpful volunteers in honor of Mother’s Day.