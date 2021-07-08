Owens Cross Roads man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for drug, gun charges

Norman David Ray Fischer, 41, was one of five people arrested during a 2018 raid at a home on Byrd Drive, near Owens Cross Roads. (Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – An Owens Cross Roads man is facing prison time for multiple drug and gun charges.

Norman David Ray Fischer, 41, was one of five people arrested during a 2018 raid at a home on Byrd Drive, near Owens Cross Roads.

Authorities said they found several meth labs, two handguns, a shotgun, a semi-automatic weapon, marijuana, pills, methamphetamine and $1,600 in cash during the raid.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for North Alabama said Fischer pleaded guilty to three charges in March:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm to further drug trafficking

Felon in possession of a firearm

Fischer was sentenced to 211 months (17 years, 7 months) in prison Wednesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive investigated the case along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team.