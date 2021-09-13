Owens Cross Roads man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Owens Cross Roads man was arrested Saturday for eluding police and drug trafficking.

Limestone County officials say Deputy Steve Rogers responded to a call near Albritton Way and Quinn Road regarding a stolen vehicle.

Upon locating and approaching the car, the driver and only occupant fled. Rogers attempted to stop the vehicle with his lights and siren, but the driver led him on a pursuit.

The driver, identified as Raymond Phillips Hundley, 36, of Owens Cross Roads, led authorities, including Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Athens Police, all the way to the 17000 block of Jeffery Street in Athens.

Once stopped, authorities discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, a plate carrier vest, and a firearm.

Hundley was charged with attempting to elude and two counts of drug trafficking. He has previous drug trafficking arrests in other jurisdictions.

Officials say the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.