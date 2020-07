MADISON, Ala. – According to Madison Police, a large truck overturned in the turning lane of Hughes Road Monday morning.

They say the northbound turning lane on Hughes Road are blocked as well as the westbound lanes of Madison Boulevard. Police ask you to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Hemsi, MPD, Madison Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Hemsi, Madison Police and Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a crash. A large overturned truck is blocking the northbound turn lane onto Hughes Road at the Madison Blvd intersection. @whnt pic.twitter.com/7uIqFiWJXf — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) July 27, 2020