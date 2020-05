Photos courtesy Lawrence County EMA

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County EMA says a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning on Highway 36.

ALGO sent a tweet saying the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 157 was closed just after 4:15 a.m.

According to the Lawrence County EMA, the Speake Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers, and ALDOT were all called to the wreck as well.

As of 8:30 a.m. ALGO reported the intersection was still closed.