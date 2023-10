HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – All northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway are closed due to an overturned dump truck.

The Huntsville Police Department, an overturned dump truck has caused all northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway near the I-565 interchange to close.

Traffic going in that direction is being diverted off the Parkway at Clinton Avenue.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. News 19 has a crew at the scene to bring you updates as they come.