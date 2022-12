FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) said they are responding to an accident involving an overturned box truck which is causing road blockages.

Authorities say the truck overturned at the bottom of Wallace Avenue, or Highway 35, near Joe’s Truck Stop.

Overturned Truck in Fort Payne (Photo: Fort Payne Police Department)

FPPD is asking that drivers avoid the area until it’s clear.