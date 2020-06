JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Jefferson County Unified Command has issued a mandatory face-covering order that will go into effect on Monday, June 29th at 5 p.m.

The new order does not include churches, but health officials still recommend face-coverings for everyone. Also, the new ordinance will cover the Birmingham face-covering ordinance that is set to expire soon.

Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson says that we could potentially reduce the transmission of COVID-19 cases by 50%, with masking. Wilson says that he is advising everyone to please take this COVID-19 pandemic seriously as the number of cases continues to increase.