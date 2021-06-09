Overnight shooting on Blue Spring Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were transported to Huntsville Hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot at a home on Blue Spring Road.



Lieutenant Patterson with the Huntsville Police Department said a male and a female suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Huntsville Police, the call came in around 1:30am Wednesday morning.

Police are still searching for the suspect. They have not identified the suspect but tell News 19 the victims knew the shooter and that they fled before police arrived.

