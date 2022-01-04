Overnight fire destroys Gurley home, ‘total loss’ fire crews say

GURLEY, Ala. – Several fire crews responded to a house fire in Gurley early Tuesday morning.

Captain Nathan Aston with the Killingsworth Cove Volunteer Fire Department said multiple fire departments in the surrounding communities responded to the call of a fire at 1702 Killingsworth Cove Road around 12:44 a.m.

One person was home when the fire started but was not injured. The home is considered a total loss after flames ravaged the structure.

According to Aston, the fire is believed to have started in the chimney before spreading to the rest of the home. He added that because of the way the house was constructed, it was difficult to put out the fire quickly.

Aston also credits several departments for helping, including the Central Volunteer Fire Department, Gurley Volunteer Fire, Keel Mountain Fire, HEMSI, Huntsville Utilities, Gurley Police Department, and Madison County District 3.