Overnight fire damages Hartselle commercial building

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Several agencies responded to a fire at a commercial building in Hartselle and battled the blaze for several hours.

Crews on the scene told News 19 the call came in around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

The building that was formerly Stringer’s Body Shop is located just off of Highway 31 near Walker Road and Pinehurst Street.

All lanes of Highway 31 were closed while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Emergency crews said there were no initial reports of injuries. Falkville Fire and Rescue, Morgan County Ambulance, and Hartselle Police Department were all on scene.

Authorities have said more information and any updates on the fire will be released at a later time.