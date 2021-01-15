Over 2 million dollars being awarded to fix dangerous Madison County road.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Millions of taxpayer dollars are headed to North Alabama to fix what many of us call a dangerous road.

The Alabama Transportation Infrastructure Program II (ATRIP II) announced Hwy 53 will receive 2 million dollars for turning lanes and signals. On top of the allocated budget, with added funding from local government, close to $5 million will be put into the improvements.

The money will be adding left turning lanes and signals to North and South bound lanes and traffic signals of SR-53 at the intersections of Harvest Rd., Mckee Rd., and Old Railroad Bed Road.

For years the intersections have been a concern, district 6 representative Andy Witt, who travels the road nearly every day says, “I’ve witnessed a ton of wrecks up there, we’ve had fatalities, I’ve been to funerals of friends of mine children’s things of that nature, and it really hits home to me, and I take it personally.”

With pleas from his neighbors, Witt and his entire delegation worked hard to see that the improvements to Hwy 53 would finally begin. Seth Burkett with ALDOT, says with the addition of these turning lanes and signals, they can give community members a piece of mind, “what we can achieve by adding these turn lanes is, removing that left turning traffic from the flow of traffic so it’s not blocking the flow of traffic, and also reducing the opportunity for those rear end crashes to occur.”

While many community members and commuters are excited to see the improvements, Burkett wants to remind people, the project is still in the beginning stages, “we still have a lot to do before we get to the point of actually seeing those turn lanes come in.”

But, Burkett says that this is just the start of an even bigger project in the years to come, “we’re looking further down the road to someday, you know we will get all of this five lanes and then four lanes as you go further north.”