Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Alabama

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 1,614 Sunday morning, bringing the state’s case total to 52,908. The state also reported 1,093 deaths, seven more than Saturday.

More than 16,000 new cases were reported in Alabama over the past 14 days. Over 500,000 people have been tested statewide, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Here is a break down of the counties in our area as of Sunday, July 12:

Colbert County: 509 cases reported, 6 reported deaths

DeKalb County: 967 cases reported, 7 reported deaths

Etowah County: 1,011 cases reported, 14 reported deaths

Franklin County: 938 cases reported, 16 reported deaths

Jackson County: 435 cases reported, 2 reported deaths

Lauderdale County: 577 cases reported, 6 reported deaths

Lawrence County: 136 cases reported, 0 reported deaths

Limestone County: 639 cases reported, 3 reported deaths

Madison County: 2,268 cases reported, 9 reported deaths

Marshall County: 1,980 cases reported, 11 reported deaths

Morgan County: 1,338 cases reported, 5 reported deaths