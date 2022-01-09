Over 15,000 pets saved during national ’empty the shelters’ initiative

(WHNT) — An “empty the shelters” initiative at almost 250 animal shelters across the country resulted in more than 15,000 pets saved over the holiday season.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event set the record as the largest funded adoption event in the country. Among the locations participating in the event were three shelters in Alabama, including Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Services, Metro Animal Shelter in Tuscaloosa, and Lee County Humane Society.

During the event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored adoption fees, so that participating shelters can charge $25 or less per animal. In total, the foundation oversaw the adoption of 33,695 pets in 2021.

“Holiday Hope 2021 is officially the largest funded adoption event in the country, and it was the best way to end a challenging year of saving lives,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “It is so heartwarming to think about the thousands of pets who made it into loving homes just in time for the holidays.”

For more on how to adopt a pet or donate to “Empty the Shelters,” click here.