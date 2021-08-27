Over 1,200 students, staff members excluded at Madison City Schools for COVID-19 exposure

MADISON, Ala. — More than 1,200 students and staff members at Madison City Schools are being excluded from classes due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to the school system’s update on Friday, August 27, 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected this week in the district.

The majority of the new positive cases come from Discovery Middle School with 41 students testing positive along with three staff members. Just over 300 students and one employee at the school are being excluded due to exposure.

“I, like you, had hoped COVID was behind us and very much wanted this to be a normal school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols in this week’s district update.

“While our excluded numbers are high, without our masking procedures, they would at least be twice as high,” Nichols continued. “I believe we can work through this period and continue with having our kids in school.”

