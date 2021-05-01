Outdoor events starting to increase in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the weather gets warmer, more outdoor activities are popping up in Huntsville. With more and more people getting vaccinated, many residents are returning to a somewhat normal routine.

This weekend alone there were more than a handful of different outdoor events and with May 1st being “National Fitness Day,” The Huntsville Healthy Initiative kicked off the month with the Mayor’s Bike Ride.

It’s the 12th year for the bike ride and Mayor Tommy Battle says it all started when a woman from the Bass Community said, “You’re not too old to bike ride Mayor,”

He replied, “No I’m not,” and Mayor Battle said they’ve been doing it ever since.

But the events didn’t stop there, as part of the Healthy Huntsville Initiative, you can work out for free, at Big Spring Park every Saturday at 9 am. Each workout is different and so are the trainers, J’Que Ellis, owner of Fitness DEFY’d and personal trainer, said that the initiative is so important especially after the pandemic.

“There are so many benefits to being outside and having physical activity. It’s encouraged by the CDC right now to get outside, breathe some fresh air, get some vitamin D, be active! Because it is a part of health and wellness,” Ellis told News 19.

While COVID restrictions lift, the safety of the community is at the forefront, “Even during a pandemic, of course, we definitely still want to be safe, we want to make sure that we’re abiding by the rules and we’re keeping everybody well. But I encourage you guys, get outside, be active, learn how to be healthy and well,” Ellis said.

Huntsville Mayor, Tommy Battle said while they weren’t going to be wearing masks while riding their bikes, “When we’re all around each other and talking, masks will go up.”

Ellis says you don’t need a gym to be active and with the city’s initiative offering so many outdoor options, you can still be safe and socially distant and those events will be here for a while.

“Next Saturday we have another event where you can come out and exercise and the next Saturday, so all through the next couple of months we’ll have healthy Huntsville activities where you can get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Battle said.

Battle added this isn’t just a way to become close to your community but to spend time with family and friends and remember to enjoy.

“Fun! That you had a great time, that you were able to get out with the kiddos, with all your friends and you had a great time, but you also got some exercise and got a little healthier.”

All Huntsville activities have different guidelines, click here to see what you need to be aware of for your next outdoor adventure.