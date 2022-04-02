HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A new music venue will soon open its doors in Huntsville, bringing more than a hundred new jobs to the area. At a local job fair on Saturday, many applicants walked away with jobs at the Orion Amphitheater.

The venue was looking to fill several positions including guest service assistants, bartenders, and line cooks.

Event Organizer Karleigh Smedley said she saw a large turnout of applicants at Saturday’s job fair.

“We’ve hired almost a hundred people, so we are in really good shape,” Smedley said. “It’s been very successful.”

Construction on the Orion Amphitheater is almost complete, and the venue is scheduled to open its doors for the first time on May 7 for a concert featuring Jake Owen. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

If you are interested in employment opportunities with the amphitheater, you can visit theorionhuntsville.com/jobs for more information.