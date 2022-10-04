PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman called 911 and secretly led law enforcement to her location, as well as the man who allegedly kidnapped her, Marion County officials said.

The situation began Wednesday outside a gas station in Salem, Oregon, around 5 p.m. As the woman was trying to leave, she says a man hopped into her car and refused to get out.

The woman quickly dialed 911 before stashing her phone in her purse, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. As she drove, she called out street names she was passing.

The 911 operator reported hearing the woman tell someone in the background “get out of my car” and “don’t touch me.”

Deputies intercepted both of them at a restaurant in Salem.

The suspect, 40-year-old Danniel Anderson, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and harassment.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was found uninjured. They commended the woman’s quick thinking – as well as the dispatcher’s work – that led deputies to her.