Oregon couple finds kitten with two faces

You won’t believe it until you see it – a family in Portland, Oregon, is caring for a newborn kitten with two faces.

It all happened when they woke up Wednesday morning to the new litter and they found one baby with four eyes, two noses, and two mouths.

They named it biscuit and gravy and say it has a rare talent.

It can meow out of one mouth while eating out of the other. B.J. King says one of his kids prompted him to post online about the kitten.

His wife, Kyla, is trying to keep the kitten alive, but she says she knows it’s unlikely to survive.

The family is just trying to enjoy the pet as long as possible.