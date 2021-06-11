Orbital Effects expands to Huntsville, brings over two dozen jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Orbital Effects, a radar satellite technology company aimed at targeting national security issues, is expanding to Huntsville.

According to a statement from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the company will bring 25 new jobs to the area to support its local operations. The average salary of these new positions will are estimated at $100,000 per year.

“We welcome Orbital effects to the Rocket City and our growing network of space-related companies engaged in pioneering technologies,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We look forward to more exciting innovations that help keep us and America safe.”

Interested candidates are invited to apply at orbitaleffects.us/careers.