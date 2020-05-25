Orange Beach PD releases names of missing swimmers from Louisiana

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The search continues for two missing swimmers in Orange Beach on Memorial Day. Crews from Orange Beach Police, ALEA Marine Police, and the US Coast Guard were seen combing the water and the shore around Perdido Pass starting at dawn Monday morning.

This started Sunday evening when a woman was found face down in the water in Perdido Pass according to Orange Beach Police. police identified the woman as Jasmine Brundy, 28, of Chalmette, La. She was flown to a local hospital.

The two men still missing were identified by police as Ryan Guy, 28, and Darius Robinson, 22, both of New Orleans.

Witnesses told authorities the victim was seen with two others in the water clinging to a flotation device waving for help around 7 p.m. The majority of the search ended at dark and picked up again at daybreak.

Orange Beach police and fire, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daphne Search and Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and Alabama Marine Resources are all involved in the search.