Operation Green Team surprises state Arbor Day Poster Contest winner

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Kaylei Selko, a 5th grader at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School in Owens Cross Roads, won the Alabama Arbor Day Poster Contest.

Operation Green Team was so excited the contest winner was local, they wanted to surprise her with the great news on Tuesday!

On their Facebook page, the City of Huntsville’s Operation Green Team is described as a group that strives to inform and motivate the community to keep Huntsville beautiful and take steps to live with a decreased impact on our environment.

Because Kaylei won first place in the statewide contest, she will join Governor Kay Ivey on the state capitol grounds Thursday to plant a tree.

News 19 asked Kaylei her first thoughts when she realized she won the contest.

“I was very very excited and I didn’t really think I would win first place for the whole state because I thought maybe there would be somebody amazingly better than me… and I’m just very shook!” she said.

In addition to winning first place in the contest, Mayor Tommy Battle and Operation Green Team issued her a certificate, she received a check and a gift card, her classmates get a pizza party, and while she’s visiting the governor in Montgomery, she has the chance to make a speech.

Kaylei wants everyone to know how important trees are for the environment.

News 19 wants to congratulate Kaylei for a job well done!