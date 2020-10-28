Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations getting ready to receive boxes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – ‘Tis the season for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. More than 4,000 locations are preparing to accept curbside box dropoffs.

According to the press release, volunteers will collect the shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 ­– 23.

The Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, packed with toys and other items, have been delivered to children around the world for more than two decades.

You can find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

You can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation here.

