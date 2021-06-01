Opera Huntsville to host live-streamed concert for Juneteenth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Opera Huntsville will present a live-streamed concert celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 15 at 6 p.m.

The program, curated by Opera Huntsville Board President and local soprano Sierra Hammond, will feature a journey through African American music as told through compositions from Black living and Black female composers and performed by local Huntsville Black artists.

The musical selections will include:

Hold on, arr. by Waye Bucknor

My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord, Florence Price

Strange Fruit, Billie Holiday, arr. James Dargan

A Tisket, A Tasket, arr. Ella Fitzgerald and Van Alexander

Freedom Song, arr. Eddie Charlton

I Am Moses from Harriet Tubman, Nkeiru Okoye

Lift Every Voice and Sing, James Weldon Johnson, arr. James Dargan

“Our Artistic Director, Erin Huelskamp Bohn’s vision is to expand our program offerings. She gave me the opportunity to curate a special Opera Bytes program for the historic holiday, Juneteenth. As a native of Texas, this holiday is near and dear to my heart as Juneteenth, recognized first in Texas, signals the emancipation of American Slaves in the United States and the end of slavery on June 19, 1865,” said Hammond.