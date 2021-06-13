Opera Huntsville prepping to host Juneteenth performance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Musicians with Opera Huntsville are hard at work practicing for the inaugural Juneteenth performance coming up this week.

This is part of their Opera Bytes series, where organizers host virtual performances of all kinds of opera for the community amid the pandemic. This concert is a special edition.

Juneteenth signifies the emancipation of American slaves on June 19th, 1865, and organizers say it means a lot to make sure this day is honored here in Huntsville.

“As a black woman, I grew up in Dallas, Texas and Juneteenth is very important to me,” Opera Huntsville Board President Sierra Hammond said. “Having Opera Huntsville support such a program like this is very important and I’m sure the community at large is very excited we’re doing something like this and I’m sure it’s not going to be the last.”

The virtual performance will be Tuesday at 6:00 and will be streamed on Opera Huntsville’s webpage.