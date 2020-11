HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The opening night of Skating in the Park was canceled after the rink’s ice melted.

Officials say they will not have ice by Friday night, however, the ribbon cutting ceremony will happen. The ribbon cutting is schedule for 4:00 PM.

Officials are not sure when the ice will be ready.

The rink is located at the Huntsville Museum of Art at 300 Church Street, Huntsville, AL 35801 Behind the Museum in Big Spring Park.