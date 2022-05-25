UPDATE 05/25/2022 — Opelika Police said Bugg was safely located Wednesday morning.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Kent Bugg.

Police said Bugg, age 24, had last been seen around 3:00 p.m. on May 24, 2022, at the Wood Duck Nature Preserve on Waverly Parkway.

Bugg is 5’11” tall. When he was last seen, Bugg was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Kent Bugg, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260.