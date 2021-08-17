Only 2 ICU beds left in the state, per Alabama Hospital Association

As Alabama continues to face a surge in COVID-19 cases, with more hospitalizations, low vaccination rates, and now the delta variant, the Alabama Hospital Association (AHA) says the state only has a net of only two ICU beds available.

A total of 1,562 staffed ICU beds exist in Alabama, and 1,560 of those are filled.

The AHA uses the term “net”, because one hospital may have had to move ICU patients to another part of the hospital, while another hospital may have more beds available.

As for the Huntsville Hospital Health System, the latest number of COVID-19 inpatients stands at 312. 100 of those are in the ICU.

The Health System spans the majority of the Tennessee Valley, including Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan, Helen Keller, Redbay, both Marshall Medical Centers, Highlands Medical Center, Lawrence Medical Center, and their three hospitals in Madison County.