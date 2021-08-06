Online silent auction benefits NICU babies and their families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 16th annual Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa were scheduled for this weekend but were canceled because of rising Covid-19 rates in the area. In a statement from the Huntsville Hospital Foundation that oversees the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund, the team wrote, “The primary mission of Miracle Bash, Swim for Melissa, and the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund is to improve and save lives. We feel it would be irresponsible to move forward with the current state of uncertainty and the rise of hospitalizations due to the Covid-19 Delta variant, especially considering the Swim for Melissa age range (4-14), and that many Miracle Bash families have young children. The health and safety of our guests and swimmers is our top priority.”

The statement continued, “The George family and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation team are incredibly grateful for the hundreds of people who have chosen to support the Neonatal ICU through the 16th annual events. Please know that every dollar you have contributed is still making a difference, buying essential equipment for sick and premature infants at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

While the in-person events are not being held, you can still bid on Miracle Bash auction items. The auction ends Monday morning at 9 o’clock. Winning bidders will be notified and can pick up their items next week at the Huntsville Hospital Foundation office. Registered swimmers will still be able to pick up their prize packages at the Huntsville Hospital Foundation at 801 Clinton Avenue, Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Thanks to your donations and support the past 15 years, Melissa’s fund has raised more than 4.2 million dollars for the Regional NICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.