For those of us practicing social distancing, ordering online has become more of a go-to way to shop.

If you're waiting on that package to arrive, don't worry. Most mail services are continuing to deliver.

The U.S. Postal Service is not experiencing any operational impacts. FedEx is continuing to deliver packages and is also sanitizing delivery equipment regularly.

Amazon is continuing to deliver packages, though the increase in orders means a longer than usual delivery promise.