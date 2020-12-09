Online Alabama surplus property auction starts Dec. 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Cars, computers, refrigerators, and more are included in the 216 lots up for bid in the state surplus auction.

The auction starts Thursday, December 10, 2020.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will host the auction on GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 AM with bidding running until 6:00 PM on December 17. The auction items will be listed here: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

For information on becoming an authorized bidder, click here.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Friday, December 11.

For more information about the online auction call (334) 284-0577.