​BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Oneonta police officer was injured, and a suspect is dead, following a shooting Monday morning.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the shooting happened off Sand Valley Road Monday morning.

According to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, the Oneonta Police Chief got a phone call just before 11 a.m. about a person walking through the neighborhood that was unfamiliar to neighbors. Moon said they sent officers to respond.

Upon arrival, Moon said there was a “brief” pursuit into the woods that ended in a standoff where the suspect brandished a firearm. The suspect died at the scene, according to Moon.

The officer responding to the scene was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, according to Casey, and is at UAB Hospital, according to Moon.

It is unknown if the injured officer was the one to kill the suspect.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

