ONEONTA, Ala. (WHNT) — An Oneonta man was killed in a wreck Thursday morning after his truck hit a ditch.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 24-year-old Anthony Nicholas Martin of Oneonta was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline, left the road, and hit a ditch along with two parked vehicles.

Officials say Martin was not using his seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 10 on U.S. Highway 231 inside the Oneonta city limits.