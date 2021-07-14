One-year-old dead from fentanyl exposure in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms earlier this week a 1-year-old passed away. The infant was found to have fentanyl in its system.

MCSO officials confirmed that deputies responded to a call for an unresponsive infant on July 10.

Deputies performed CPR until emergency crews could transport the child to Huntsville Hospital where it was put on life support. Authorities confirmed that the 1-year-old died two days later.

Investigators discovered fentanyl throughout the home.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they charged Jamie Parker, a family member, with chemical endangerment of a child.

The investigation remains ongoing.