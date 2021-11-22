‘One Table’ returns to Big Spring Park for in-person Thanksgiving celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thanksgiving is coming early to the city of Huntsville. With it, an opportunity for anyone living in the community to get to know someone new through this year’s annual One Table event.

After going contactless last year with a drive-thru format, organizers with nonprofit, Village of Promise are bringing it back in-person this year.

The best part? There’s no guest list. This is an opportunity for anyone living in Huntsville to take a seat next to a stranger and learn more about their neighbor over a meal– free of cost.

Organizers say the drive-thru meal last year didn’t stop more than 2-thousand people from coming by and snagging some thanksgiving classics.

With the help of sponsors and caterers, this year, they’re prepped to feed about 3,000 people.

“I would come early because it is first-come, first-served. Meals — Serving begins at 11:30, and bring a friend and come to make a friend. I challenge everyone to come and visit and get to know at least 2 people that you didn’t know before,” Village of Promise Executive Director Dr. Libby Parker said.

There will be a Thanksgiving classic menu as well as a vegan menu for those with dietary restrictions.

The meal starts at 11:30 on November 22. Volunteers will serve until 1:30 or until food runs out. The table line up begins on the Church Street side of Big Spring Park, and according to the One Table Facebook page, free parking will be available in the VBC lots on Clinton Street.