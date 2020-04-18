One sports reporter has “ruff” interview with college mascots, including Mississippi State’s Bully

Okay, so with all of this social distancing, it’s likely you or someone you know has had at least one Zoom call.

It could have been for a meeting for work, like us here at WHNT News 19, or a birthday celebration!

However, this is one Zoom call we’ve all been waiting for.

One sports reporter is not letting the pandemic stop him from dishing with mascot dogs from several colleges.

Adam Amin interviewed beloved pups during a Zoom video call.

The call included more than a dozen mascots, including the University of Connecticut’s Jonathan, Western Illinois University’s Colonel Rock III and IV, and Butler University’s Butler Blue IV, along with Mississippi State’s Bully XXI.

For any dog lover and fans of college sports, this was a nice break from the more serious interviews taking place about the coronavirus.

Sadly, the meeting came to an abrupt halt when a supposed doorbell rang with a food delivery.