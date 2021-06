HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–One person is dead after a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Old Madison Pike at Wynn Drive.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson said the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the car were transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. No identities have been released at this time.

The wreck shut down the road for hours overnight. Police are still investigating the cause.