DECATUR, Ala. – A person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday on Highway 20, according to Decatur Police.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. westbound on Highway 20 near Bibb Garrett Road.

Police said the driver lost control, crossed over to the eastbound lanes and came to a stop on the woods south of Hwy 20.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending family notification.