One person killed in wreck at Highway 36 and Tapscott Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities responded to the scene of a fatal wreck at Highway 36 and Tapscott Road on Saturday afternoon.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person was killed in the wreck.

Wreck with injuries and possible death. HWY 36 at Tapscott Rd is shut down. Traffic diverted to side roads. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/bVfNQrshuv — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) January 18, 2020

The sheriff’s office said traffic is being diverted to side roads. Authorities asked that drivers avoid the area.

34.44825 -86.875345