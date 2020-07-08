One person killed in shooting, one stabbed in altercation at Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–Police are investigating after an altercation at a home led to one person’s death and sent another to the hospital.

According to a sergeant on the scene, an officer was flagged down while patrolling on Oakwood Avenue just before midnight. The officer then arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Levert Street. One person was shot and killed in the altercation. A second had multiple cuts and stab wounds and was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Overnight Huntsville police officers were using a police dog in the parking lots of nearby stores on Oakwood Avenue. A WHNT News 19 photojournalist saw someone being placed into a police cruiser around 1:30 a.m. but that person’s possible connection to the case has not been released.

This incident is currently investigation. WHNT News 19 will continue to work to gather information and bring you the latest developments on air, on WHNT.com, and the WHNT News 19 app.