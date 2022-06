HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Blue Springs Road and Mastin Lake road Sunday evening.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says the 911 call came in 6:51. HEMSI medics transported one black male victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non life threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police say the investigation is ongoing and did not release details about a suspect or any arrests.

News 19 is working to gather additional information.