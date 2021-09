Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEW MARKET, Ala. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in New Market on Monday morning.

A car collided with a semi-truck on Winchester Road and Hurricane Road around 10:05 a.m. according to a HEMSI spokesperson.

A person from the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

HEMSI said there were no other injuries.