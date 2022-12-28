LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West told News 19 that one person has died after an accident in the area of Mooresville Road and Stewart Lane.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the two-vehicle accident happened around 4:28 a.m. Wednesday.

West says three others were injured, with one of them being airlifted. All were transported to Huntsville Hospital.

All lanes of Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane are blocked.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will investigate the crash, and they say the roads will remain closed for an “undetermined” amount of time.