Sheriff’s Office: Two killed, including 14-year-old, in Meridianville home

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — A 14-year-old boy and an adult man were killed on Friday in Meridianville’s Bermuda Lakes subdivision.

In a news conference, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victims were both dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say they responded to a call from a 16-year-old around 11:30 a.m. on a possible domestic situation, with the girl saying she heard gunshots. Upon entering the house, deputies found the two deceased victims.

Both victims remain unidentified as authorities work to notify family members.

Ongoing investigation here in Meridianville. Not many details available yet.

Nearby neighbors tell me this was a family home, multiple children.



MCSO Public Info. Officer to give an update in next few minutes @whnt pic.twitter.com/760itXRTnD — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) December 24, 2021