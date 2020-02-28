One of World’s Largest Transportation Companies Receives Influx of Complaints

BBB Serving Connecticut is warning consumers about XPO Logistics, Inc. which has accumulated 285 BBB complaints in the last three years with 124 of those complaints being in the last year. 133 of those total complaints have gone unanswered, including three complaints filed by consumers in Alabama. The Greenwich, CT based transportation and logistics company currently has an “F” rating with Better Business Bureau due to this influx of consumer complaints.

XPO Logistics is a supply chain solution company behind the delivery of large appliances and over-sized items. According to complaints on BBB.org, consumers made purchases from popular retailers like Lowe’s, Costco, Samsung and Peloton but XPO was responsible for delivery.

The majority of complaints submitted to BBB report multiple failed deliveries and damage of the purchased items or to their home during delivery. One consumer even claims they rescheduled a delivery 3 times and the item still never came.

Another consumer’s complaint cites, “Installer left in the middle of dishwasher installation. Left kitchen sink disconnected. Damaged my cabinets. Now I can’t use my sink. They refuse to send out a new team for a week.”

On January 30, 2020, BBB sent correspondence to XPO Logistics, Inc. requesting their voluntary cooperation in providing steps it will implement to eliminate the pattern of customer complaints. As of February 21, 2020, XPO Logistics, Inc. has not provided a response to BBB addressing the complaint issues.

Since consumers are not always aware of XPO’s involvement in the delivery of their purchase, BBB offers some tips on how to avoid potential issues when making a big-ticket purchase.

Read the fine print. Be sure to take your time and read the fine print before finalizing the purchase of large items. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.

Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the order confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.

Ask about delivery. Find out who will be delivering your items and if delivery is guaranteed by a certain date. Can you cancel your order if the items don’t arrive on time?

Source: BBB.org To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org