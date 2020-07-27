One man killed and a suspect is arrested after shots fired during protests in Austin

Police gather around a man who was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin. Credit: ImHiram/Hiram Gilberto/www.imhiram.com/REUTERS

(CNN) — One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting during a protest in Texas, police said.

Officers were at the scene monitoring protesters gathered in downtown Austin in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement when shots rang out Saturday night, Austin senior Police Officer Katrina Ratcliff said.

They found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Ratcliff said. No one else was injured.

Initial reports indicated the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim, Ratcliff said.

The suspect was detained and is cooperating and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Ratcliff did not take any questions and said it “was very early in an active investigation.”